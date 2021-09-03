Almost 300 students and staff quarantined at Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY (WQOW) - Stanley-Boyd schools have a little more than 1,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As of Sept. 3, close to 300 of them are isolated or quarantined for COVID-19.

The school district began classes on Aug. 19, at Level One of its three levels of precaution. At Level One, masks were optional, extra cleaning measures were in place, and elementary class sizes were smaller than years past, but for the most part the district operated like a traditional school year.



But now they are at Level Two, meaning they have more than 13% of the student body out of school. Masks have become required, but only for the elementary and middle school. District Superintendent Jeff Koenig explains that's because most of the spread of COVID has been in these schools and not so much in the high school.

Koenig said they have not yet moved into Level Three of precaution even with the high number of students and staff quarantining. At this level, masks would be required in most locations, and cohorting would be used in K-5 classes. But Koenig hopes with mask wearing already in place, and increased cleaning, as well as the long holiday weekend they will not get to that level.

While almost 300 students and staff are quarantining, the district's COVID-19 dashboard said there are 24 active, positive cases of the virus as of Sept. 3.