9/11 Exhibit comes to Tomahawk

Tomahawk, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The Tomahawk Public Library offers a new education 9/11 exhibit to educate younger generations.

The 14 piece poster exhibit was created by the 9/11 memorial museum in New York City. The Library is encouraging community members to come and see the exhibit and remember what happened.

As the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks inches forward Allison Puestow Assistant Director hopes those who weren't old enough to remember or weren't alive at the time get the opportunity to learn from the presentation.

"There is a whole generation now of kids who were not alive during the 9/11 attacks," Puestow said, "so trying to teach kids what happened and the effects of what happened because we just left that war that this caused so the effects have been hugely large spread across time and distance."

The presentation will run through the end of September.