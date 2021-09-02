With Fall, Come Fall Allergies

Fall allergy season is underway for many parts of the U.S. Fall allergies are typically triggered by ragweed. The pollen from these types of plants that are common in North America, can travel as far as the wind carries it. Another cause of fall allergies is mold, which can grow in piles of damp leaves.

According to the U..S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ragweed is one of the largest producers of pollen and to seasonal allergies in autumn. One ragweed plant can produce billions of pollen grains every year.

The onset of symptoms can begin even before the first official day of fall and the duration and intensity of symptoms can be significantly influenced by the weather. And, this year, distinguishing those symptoms from COVID-19 caused by the delta variant could complicate things even further.

Most regions will require a "hard freeze" that lasts for a few days in order to see a full stop to pollen season. Some regions will luck out in terms of getting that freeze sooner, but some spots farther to the south may not cool off as quickly, resulting in a prolonged allergy season.

Those living around the Great Lakes, like us, will be in luck if we experience fall allergies. Colder air is projected to bring allergy season to a swift demise this autumn.