West Blodgett Street in Marshfield to close starting September 8

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- West Blodgett Street in Marshfield will be closed for six to eight weeks starting on September 8.

The street will be closed between St. Joseph Avenue and Wood Avenue for utility replacement. That will include sanitary sewer, water main, and grading work followed by street paving.

No detours will be posted for the closures, motorists are advised to find alternate routes and to avoid that area due to anticipated traffic congestion.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving construction zones, plan for additional travel time, changing road conditions, and reduced vehicle speeds.

The city says anyone with questions can call the Engineering Division at 715-486-2034.