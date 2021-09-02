Wausau school teacher facing over a dozen counts of child pornography possession

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau school teachers is facing 20 counts of possessing child pornography.

Kristofor Edwards was arrested on August 9. He was placed on leave by the Wausau School District from his job as a 4th grade teacher at Maine Elementary School.

Authorities say police have no indication that Wausau School District students were involved in the child porn.

Prosecutors say it all started on July 29, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted Wausau authorities of images of child pornography on Edwards' phone.

Edwards is out on a $10,000 signature bond.

His next appearance is schedule for September 7.