UWSP students return for first day of fall semester

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- College students at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point officially returning to the classroom Thursday.

One professor says its great to see everyone back, hoping that each student does their part to keep each other safe during this ongoing pandemic.

Not only that, but the professor says he hopes students find motivation throughout the school year.

"They need to sort of figure out what they can and can't do and how to address those things and be better at them, take risks and not be afraid of failure, not to fear success," UWSP art professor Rob Stolzer said.

One student weighed in on how it feels to return to in-person classes during the ongoing pandemic.

"It's concerning but refreshing because you spend all this money to go to college. With last year you were just kind of stuck," UWSP junior Dylan Voelker said.

He along with other students say its exciting to be back to see familiar and new faces, and to be able to fully take advantage of the in-person college experience again.