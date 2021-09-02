US defends strike that Afghan family says killed innocents

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Sharply conflicting accounts have emerged of a drone strike the U.S. unleashed earlier this week, just a day before completing its troop pullout from Afghanistan. Top generals say the strike killed an Islamic State “facilitator” and struck a car packed with explosives, seriously weakening the militant group’s ability to disrupt the U.S. withdrawal. An Afghan family says the drone strike killed 10 of its members, including six children, and vehemently denied any ties to IS. Analysts warn that the risk of civilian casualties during drone strikes will only grow, now that the U.S. no longer has on-the-ground intelligence.