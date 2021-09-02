Thursday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Burlington 15, Elkhorn Area 14
DeForest 36, Oregon 7
Hilbert 42, Ozaukee 7
Laona-Wabeno 65, Gillett 0
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Florence 8
Menominee Indian def. Northern Elite, forfeit
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts def. Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate, forfeit
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 62, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 20
Milwaukee King def. Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages, forfeit
Neillsville/Granton 12, Elk Mound 8
Oakfield 63, Kickapoo/LaFarge 20
Oconto Falls 14, Crandon 8
Pacelli 39, Pittsville 16
Regis 42, Osseo-Fairchild 0
Suring 34, Sevastopol 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/