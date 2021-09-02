Thinking about leaving your job? Millions of others are as well

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Millions of people are thinking of changing careers because of the pandemic, according to a Monster.com survey.

It's being called "The Great Resignation." Experts say that's people are looking for a different job mainly because they don't want to work in an in-person setting during this pandemic or are getting burnout.

According to Monster.com, 95 percent of people are considering making a career change.

The Labor Department says this past April, a record setting four million people quit their jobs to look for different ones.

Other reasons why people are leaving their jobs include: more money, flexibility, happiness, or working where they sleep.

"A lot of people are finding that they really enjoy working from home but CEO's are asking people to come back into the office. So there's this challenge of well if my boss is going to want me to comeback into the office, maybe I'll try to find a job where I can continue to work from home," said Jason Glisczynski, Certified Financial Planner Professional.

If you do decide to resign from your job, financial advisors say you should have at least six to 12 months of monthly expenses saved up.

They say you want to make sure you're financially stable while looking for that new job.