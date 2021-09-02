Senator Baldwin takes on pandemic relief for timber industry

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin timber industry is just one of many picking itself up after the pandemic.

"The public really thinks that the loggers and the haulers have been making a lot of money because of the high cost of lumber. It's really the opposite," said Henry Schienebeck, executive director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

In a first for many veterans of the industry, they had to ask for help.

Senator Tammy Baldwin was one of the legislators who answered the call, advocating for the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers (PATHH) program. The program was signed into law last year, and now Baldwin wants to make sure timber businesses take advantage of it.

"It's early on in the implementation so if there's pitfalls or hurdles that shouldn't be there, we want to help our constituents work those through," she said.

$200 million spread out across the nation's timber industry won't come out to much for individual business owners, but Schienebeck said it's not just about money, but recognition.

"There's lots and lots of programs out there for the farming community," he said. "There are virtually no programs out there for the timber harvesters and the timber haulers."

He hopes it encourages recovery in other areas of the industry, including many of Wisconsin's mills that have been shuttered during the pandemic.

"We have some of the most well managed forests, we have good certification systems," he said. "But we have to have a strong foresting industry to be able to have a sustainably managed forest, the two go hand in hand."