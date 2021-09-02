Respiratory illness on the rise in children

MADISON, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is showing up months earlier than expected, according to UW Health officials.

RSV is a common respiratory illness in children and can be seen in adults, but is most sever in children two an younger.

Most people contracted RSV when they were children, but hospitals have been seeing cases since July - seven months earlier than expected, as cases usually start showing up in January.

“We didn’t see it this winter because people were wearing masks, they were staying home, kids weren’t in school or daycare, people were social distancing, so kids just didn’t have contact to spread it,” Greg DeMuri, infectious disease pediatrician said. “But then this summer when people started gathering more, masking less and kids went back to daycare, we saw this explosion in cases in RSV in July and August and now into September.”

Symptoms of RSV include runny nose, cough, wheezing in the chest, and viral pneumonia.

"We are seeing a lot of co-infections infections with RSV and COVID and we don't know right now if they are worse than just COVID alone or just RSV alone there is some inclination that it might be and certainly it complicates the situation."