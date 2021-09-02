Residents react to Schofield garage fire

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- After the Metro Center Apartment Complex garage fire in Schofield on Wednesday, authorities have said they do not believe the fire is suspicious. Residents, however, are saying their losses are extensive.

What once stood a garage filled with vehicles, lawnmowers, and various other items is now blackened and smoke filled. Multiple residents' vehicles have been completely ruined and others lost kids toys, furniture, and belongings they stored in their garage.

One apartment owner told News 9 that though she thought the incident was scary, she was thankful for the people who showed up to help.

"I panicked. I ran outside without shoes and it was scary to see all the high flames and the water hoses, but we had so many fire trucks here and the Salvation Army was here, people handing out water, so a lot of good people helped out," Apartment resident Cathy Mais said.

The Everest Metro Police Department is still encouraging residents who lost items in the fire to report their losses to the department.