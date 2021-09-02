Redistricting talks underway in Portage County

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A committee meeting held in Stevens Point Thursday morning highlighted the possibility of a new redistricting process.

The Portage County Clerk says census data, line adjustments, and public input were among the many aspects discussed during the meeting as it pertains to the new redistricting plan.

Input from municipal partners was also included to see if the plan would work, but no action was taken today.

The clerk says it's 10 years in the making.

"In 2020 the census workers were out in force getting a count of the population and the purpose of redistricting is to make sure all of our supervisory districts are equal in population or as equal as they can be," Kayla Filen said.

September 14 is the next scheduled redistricting meeting, where the committee is hoping for approval.