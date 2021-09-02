Rain on the horizon

After a string of fairly sunny days, now it will be gloomier for a couple. A front has been producing soaking rains in the Dakotas and western Minnesota Thursday. However, as it slowly moves east, it will be weakening. It may bring a few light rain showers to the western part of the News 9 area by daybreak Friday. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with southeast winds around 5 mph.

Scattered light rain will push across our region Friday. Rain totals are only expected to be around a trace to 0.20 inches. It will be a cooler day with highs around 67 degrees with southeast winds of 5-10 mph.

An upper level disturbance will cross Wisconsin Friday night through Saturday morning causing some additional pockets of light rain. That should be mostly ending by noon Saturday. Plenty of clouds will linger Saturday but we can’t rule out some breaks of sunshine later in the afternoon. Lows will be in the 50s with highs around 70 degrees.

Sunday and Monday look partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs around 72 on Sunday and 74 on Monday. However, with a weak disturbance pivoting in from the north Sunday, we can’t rule out some isolated brief showers. It is just cool enough that you will want to pack some long sleeve shirts or light coats if you are going camping or plan on spending a lot of time outdoors.

Most of Labor Day should be dry. However, some organized showers and thunderstorms could develop Monday night as a bit strong low pressure system and cold front dive in from southern Canada. The chance of scattered showers will continue Tuesday.

It will be a bit cooler for the middle of next week with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. At least more sunshine is expected by Wednesday. In fact, the sunshine will probably stick around for next Thursday. Milder air will slowly start to return with highs back up to 72 and it should be warmer yet by Friday the 10th.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 2-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1935 - Perhaps the most intense hurricane ever to hit the U.S. struck the Florida Keys with 200 mph winds. The hurricane produced a fifteen foot tide and waves thirty feet high. 400 persons perished in the storm on that Labor Day. The barometric pressure at Matecumbe Bay FL hits a record low for the U.S. of 26.35 inches. (David Ludlum)

1950 - The temperature at Mecca, CA, soared to 126 degrees to establish a U.S. record for the month of September. The low that morning was 89 degrees. (The Weather Channel)