New wastewater data shows increased rates of COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Thanks to your toilet, new data shows a rise in COVID-19 in the Wausau area.



Through sampling collected from sewage water scientist have been able to confirm the rise in cases.

The SARS-COV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can be found in fecal matter, that when flushes goes into the sewage, the Wausau water works department then collects data once a week and send the sample to be tested.

Wastewater testing acts an early-warning sign for health departments.

"The detection of SARS-COV-2 in waste water can be detected sooner than what might be seen clinically" microbiologist Kayley Janssen said.

That is because not everyone infected with COVID-19 gets tested for the virus. People with light symptoms or asymmetric may not get formally tested which effects the total reported number of positive cases.

What officials are finding in the wastewater analysis is high rates of transmission

"We currently have 568 active cases of COVID-19 in our community." Public information officer Aaron Ruff said " a month ago at the end of July we had 58 active cases of COVID we now have nearly 600 active cases."