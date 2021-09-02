Limo operator avoids prison time in crash that killed 20

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (AP) — The operator of a limousine company has pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and will avoid prison time in a 2018 crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York. Nauman Hussain is being sentenced to five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service under a plea deal approved Thursday. The former operator of Prestige Limousine was originally also charged with 20 counts each of second-degree manslaughter. The stretch limo crashed after its brakes failed on a hill and it reached speeds of more than 100 mph. Seventeen family members and friends celebrating a birthday were killed. So were the driver and two bystanders.