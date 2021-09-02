Labor Day travel: what to expect at the pump

(WQOW) - It's the start of September, which means meteorological fall is officially here. But for many Americans, summer isn't over until Labor Day weekend has passed.

So, what drivers can expect at the pump for their holiday travel?

According to officials with AAA, Wisconsin drivers won't have to break the bank the next time they fill their tank.

Given Hurricane Ida caused many major Gulf Shore pipelines to pause production and an increase in demand is typical during holiday weekends, many may be wondering: how come Wisconsin isn't seeing a brutal price per gallon?

"A lot of the refining capacity and oil wells in the Gulf were preemptively shut down to prevent damage or catastrophes there," said Nick Jarmusz, with AAA. "That did take offline a good chunk of domestic production and refining capacity, but none of that directly impacts Wisconsin."

AAA reports that in the midwest, all gas is locally refined, which is why the Badger State remains nearly untouched by these refinery pauses.

Still, drivers will likely see a very slight increase in price per gallon this Labor Day, but only by a few cents. AAA reports predict gas prices should resume a steady decline by the end of the holiday weekend.