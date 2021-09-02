Keep your eyes on the sky and the road this weekend

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- If you're getting set to travel this Labor Day weekend, take extra precautions while driving, because there will be eyes in the sky watching.

The Wisconsin State Patrol has launched its Aerial Enforcement for the weekend, with aircraft keeping an eye on drivers. State Patrol says the goal is not to write an excessive number of tickets but to deter people from making bad decisions on the road.

"We're not necessarily going out there and hoping to cite every person we stop. It's more trying to get voluntary compliance from these drivers, but we do see a lot of crashes, like I said, that are caused by speeding and moving traffic violations and that's what we're out there stopping in these aircraft details," Jacob Sampson, State Patrol Trooper said.

He said the aircraft are sent out throughout the year and can be used for natural disasters and events as well. The aircraft will be in Marathon County on Thursday night and Douglas County on Friday.