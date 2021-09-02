Ida blamed for several nursing home resident deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana health officials say four nursing home residents died and that three of the deaths are connected to Hurricane Ida. Health inspectors from the Louisiana State Health Department said in a news release Thursday that they haven’t been able to investigate fully because they were turned away from an evacuation facility to which the residents had been brought. The officials say three of the deaths are considered storm-related. They say they have “significant concerns” about the evacuation facility and have been working to find safe places for all 843 residents.