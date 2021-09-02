Skip to Content

Health Department: Don’t take un-approved medications for COVID

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - The Marathon County Health Department is urging residents to only consider FDA-approved treatments for COVID-19 after seeing an uptick of reports for people taking Ivermectin.

According to a release, the health department has received reports of local residents - including children - taking the drug as a means to treat COVID-19 infection and symptoms.

Ivermectin, a drug used to treat worms and parasites in large animals such as horses and livestock, can also be used to treat lice and worms in humans in small quantities - but it is not approved for human use to treat COVID-19.

The CDC has reported an increase in calls to poison control centers due to Ivermectin ingestion, which can cause severe illness and adverse affects.

