Gov. Evers announces donation opportunities to support Afghan evacuees at Ft. McCoy

(WAOW)-- Governor Tony Evers has announced multiple ways people can provide items to both Afghan individuals and families that are currently staying at Fort McCoy.

The state is working with Team Rubicon and Catholic Charities agencies in the badger state, those groups are collecting and distributing supplies.

“Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help,” said Gov. Evers. “I want to thank the organizations and partners who are stepping up to offer their support and for helping to ensure Wisconsinites know how they can best help and donate to these efforts as they’re able.”

The groups prefer newer items to help ensure the health and safety of those at Fort McCoy. Items that are a high priority need are clean new clothing and footwear.

Catholic Charities of La Crosse has a full list of items here. They are also committed to use monetary donations for items needed at Fort McCoy.

Groups with large quantities of new clothing, footwear, or other items can contact Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization via Resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org or here.

The donation effort is being coordinated Gov. Evers Administration through Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

The Department of Children and Families website will be update as more donation locations and groups are identified.