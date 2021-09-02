German prosecutors charge 6 over spectacular jewelry heist

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have filed charges against six suspects in the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in 2019. The men are all German nationals in their 20s and are accused of organized robbery and arson. They are alleged to have broken into the eastern city’s Green Vault Museum on Nov. 25, 2019, and stolen 21 pieces of jewelry containing more than 4,300 diamonds, with a total insured value of at least 113.8 million euros ($135 million). Prosecutors say they laid a fire just before the break-in to cut the power supply to street lights outside the museum, and also set fire to a car in a nearby garage before fleeing to Berlin.