Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A former Georgia prosecutor has been indicted on misconduct charges related to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. A grand jury on Thursday indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson on charges of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer. Arbery was fatally shot in February 2020 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their neighborhood. One of the men, Gregory McMichael, had worked for Johnson as an investigator and called her after the shooting. He and his son, Travis McMichael, weren’t charged until more than two months later. Johnson recused herself and called in an outside prosecutor to take the case. She has insisted she did nothing wrong.