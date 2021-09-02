COVID cases and deaths rising in Central Wisconsin

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to rise in Central Wisconsin.

Marshfield Clinic is reporting that 54 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

There have also been three deaths over the past 48 hours.

Clinic doctors say they're seeing a surge that is resulting in half of their COVID floor being filled with patients. Most of them being unvaccinated.

"Right now in August we saw 90 percent of our patients that are hospitalized are unvaccinated, so that is the majority of folks that we are seeing with these very severe symptoms," said Kate Maguire, Director of Infection Prevention, Marshfield Clinic.

Doctors are urging residents to keep new cases low by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask.