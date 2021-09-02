Clouds and rain chances increasing

More clouds are moving into the area over the next few days so conditions will not be as gorgeous as recently. A couple of cold fronts could also bring some light precipitation.

Today: Some sun early, then gradually increasing clouds and seasonal.

High: 74 Wind: SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 56 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few light showers likely.

High: 68 Wind: SE 10-15

Today will start out fairly bright then the clouds will increase. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the 70s and a southeast wind around 5 to 10 mph.

A cold front drifting in from the west will keep the skies mostly cloudy for Friday and produce a chance of a few light showers. With the clouds in the area, highs will be a little cooler, reaching the upper 60s.

Temperatures will then remain fairly seasonal from Saturday into the middle of next week. Highs will be in the low 70s most days with the mercury maybe creeping up into the mid 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

As far as precipitation chances go, an upper level low pressure system will be situated to our north over the 3-day weekend. This weather system will continue to send a series of weak cold fronts through our area. This means a chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm each day, however, you will still be able to enjoy the outdoors. As of this point, it looks like the rain activity will be widely scattered and brief. It looks more like nuisance rainfall than anything significant.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 2 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1935 - Perhaps the most intense hurricane ever to hit the U.S. struck the Florida Keys with 200 mph winds. The hurricane produced a fifteen foot tide and waves thirty feet high. 400 persons perished in the storm on that Labor Day. The barometric pressure at Matecumbe Bay FL hits a record low for the U.S. of 26.35 inches. (David Ludlum)