Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials say gusty winds are calming and giving them a chance to throw all their resources into boxing a California blaze that is scant miles from Lake Tahoe and neighboring Nevada. Three days of fiercely gusting winds had driven the Caldor Fire east through the rugged Sierra Nevada, forcing tens of thousands of people from the area. But forecasts call for the winds to calm heading into the weekend. The Caldor Fire has burned at least 700 homes and other buildings and threatens at least 33,000 others. South Lake Tahoe is deserted and casinos and stores closed on the Nevada side Wednesday morning.