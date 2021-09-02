Biden to detail storm response, survey damage in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a speech outlining his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida. After Biden’s Thursday speech, he will visit Louisiana on Friday to survey storm damage. The hurricane was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday, likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid. The storm’s remnants dropped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Friday’s visit will cap a difficult stretch for Biden, following the chaotic exit of the U.S. military from Afghanistan and the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.