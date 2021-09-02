Biden pledges ‘all the assistance that’s needed’ after Ida

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration is “ready to provide all the assistance that’s needed” in response to a massive wildfire in California and to Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power and wreaked havoc along the Gulf Coast before causing deadly flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast.

Biden outlined his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida on Thursday. He’ll visit Louisiana on Friday to survey storm damage.

The storm’s remnants dropped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.

Friday’s visit will cap a difficult stretch for Biden, following the chaotic exit of the U.S. military from Afghanistan and the deaths of 13 U.S. service members.