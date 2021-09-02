Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country. The president is making a sojourn to Louisiana on Friday to get a firsthand look at the devastating impact of Hurricane Ida. Trips to natural disaster scenes have long been a feature of the U.S. presidency. It’s a moment to show compassion and deliver aid in ways that can shape the public’s perception of White House leadership. Biden is to meet with Louisiana’s Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards, and other local officials.