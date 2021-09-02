BACK TO SCHOOL: USDA program provides free breakfast, lunch to participating schools

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For parents or families with a child in school, they might not have to worry about packing a lunch.

The USDA is extending free meals through this school year.

One school district in the area participating is D.C. Everest, with this being the second school year they've had universal free breakfast and lunch.

All enrolled students at all D.C. Everest schools are able to get free lunch and breakfast.

There is nothing that parents or families have to do to be able to participate.

School officials said that any school district in the country that was already participating in the National School Lunch program could opt for this option for free breakfast and lunch.

It's something that D.C. Everest school leaders said is making a difference.

"At most of the school buildings as the kids come through the line, they can simply be counted. Which speeds up the students moving through the line," said Laticia Baudhuin, Director of School Nutrition at D.C. Everest School District. "They'll actually, ultimately, get to have more time to eat their food because they simply need to be counted rather than stopping at the terminal to punch their pin number in."

Something Boudhin added was that at the elementary level, in order to receive free snack milk, families do have to apply for and be accepted to Free and Reduced Meals, as that is a state program.