BACK TO SCHOOL: Bus driver shortage prompts incentives from Lamers Bus, Inc.

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The shortage of workers across numerous industries in north central Wisconsin continues- in particular, the workers getting your kids to and from school.

"We’re very dependent on bus drivers,” Mosinee School District Superintendent of Schools David Muñoz said. "Anywhere from 30-40%, if not more of our students rely on those services."

Superintendent Muñoz goes on to say the job is very demanding right now as the shortage continues.

"We have a 250 square mile district, so for us in particular we have bussing that goes on hours a day," Superintendent Muñoz said. "Both before and after school, and the middle of the day."

According to Diane Gorman, Lamers Bus Lines, Inc. Terminal Manager, recruiting efforts have been tough as everyone is on the hunt for workers.

“It’s not as bad as you think to drive those big buses,” Gorman laughed while saying.

Lamers is going as far as to offer incentives to attract drivers.

“You are paid while you’re working with our trainer so nothing out of pocket there," Gorman said. "You’re also reimbursed when you get your CDL. You also have an incentive of $200 per month on an a.m. and p.m. route if you don’t miss.”

Gorman said a CDL can take up to eight weeks to obtain, but additional incentives on top of the ones listed make the process well worth it.

