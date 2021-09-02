BACK TO SCHOOL: Area school district aims to combat ongoing teacher hiring shortage

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Worker shortages are a reality across numerous industries, and inside the classroom is no exception.

Kimberly Hall, D.C. Everest Area School District Human Resources Director, said right now the district has around 15 positions that need to be filled.

Hall said the areas with the most need at the moment include special education, nutrition services, substitute teaching positions, other support staff, as well as custodians.

She emphasized the equal importance of each role.

"They all serve different needs, right? Our kids need to be fed. They need to be able to read," Hall said. "They need to have supervision so they can go run around and let some energy out on the playground. Every role an every position is important."

