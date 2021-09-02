As Ida hit, homeless, other vulnerable people left behind

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Many residents who wanted to flee from Hurricane Ida were left to fend for themselves as hurricane ravaged Louisiana. That was despite mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders in many parishes. Those affected include homeless people, those on fixed or low incomes, and others in vulnerable groups. Experts have long warned of the risks from hurricanes and evacuations to people of lower means. Many people say staying behind was the only choice. Some had no cars, gas or cash. They couldn’t get hotel rooms. Some could afford to leave for just a few nights. Now, they return to damaged homes without power. They say they may never get back on their feet.