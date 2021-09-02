Area student hit by car on first day of school

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WAOW) -- On what was the first day of school for most in our area, police have confirmed one student was hit by a car in a crosswalk.

That student is okay but the incident reinforces the need to be extra careful at crosswalks near schools.

Police say that the incident took place on Business 51 and State Highway 29 in Rothschild.

While the car was at a complete stop, two students walking home saw that they still had some time to make it across the roads after the button to cross was pressed.

That's when the driver started to go again and ending up hitting one of the girls walking.

Police have said that the driver did offer assistance and that no one was seriously injured.

Police also want to remind drivers even if you have the right of way and are at a stop, pay extra attention at crosswalks for anyone who could be coming.