Aid group: 22 migrants die on way to Spain; dozens missing

MADRID (AP) — A humanitarian aid group that monitors the plight of migrants taking perilous seaborne routes to Spain fears that 21 women and one girl have died and several dozen more people were lost at sea while trying to reach the Canary Islands. Walking Borders founder Helena Maleno says that 22 bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat by the Moroccan navy. She said there was one girl among the women casualties. Moroccan authorities have not commented or provided information about the incident Nor was Spain’s maritime rescue service able to confirm it immediately.