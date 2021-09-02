2021 Warmest and Wettest Summer on Record

The meteorological summer season is regarded as the 3 warmest months of the year and came to an end today as we transitioned into September.

This summer (2021) will stand out in the record books in central Wisconsin (Data from Wausau Observations) as the warmest and wettest on record.

Temperatures

June: Avg - 72.0 degrees (2nd Warmest)

July: Avg 72.3 degrees (Above Average)

August: Avg - 71.7 degrees (7th Warmest)

Top 5 Warmest Summers (Avg Temp)

2021 - 72.3 degrees 1933 & 1995 - 71.3 degrees 1936, 1937, 1988 - 71.1 degrees

Precipitation

June: 7.80" (Tie 9th Wettest)

July: 7.96" (7th Wettest)

August: 9.60" (2nd Wettest)

Top 3 Wettest Summers

2021 - 25.36" 1995 - 20.60" 1980 - 20.14"

While the abundant rainfall was due to multiple rounds of heavy rain and strong storms in central Wisconsin, the record-breaking heat was not due to extreme heat. This summer was on the mild side all summer long with only 15 total days (out of 92) below average for temperature in Wausau.

There are many advantages to an extra warm and wet summer including a healthy plant population, though we will have to wait and see how it affects our fall and winter seasons.