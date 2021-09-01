Skip to Content

Wood County Health Department to offer additional COVID-19 dose for immunocompromised

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wood County Health Department has announced that they will be offering a third dose of the COVID-19 for people that are immunocompromised.

More information on how you can register for a COVID-19 vaccine can be found here, and you can call 715-421-8911 to see if you qualify for a third dose.

The department says the additional dose should not be confused with a booster dose;

"A “booster dose” is a vaccine dose given to people when the immune response to a primary vaccine series is likely to have decreased over time. The need for and timing of a COVID-19 booster dose has not yet been established, and at this time, booster doses have not been recommended."

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered in a city parking lot located on 3rd Avenue between the Centralia Center and the Tribune building. The testing will be on September 2,3,7,8,9, and 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

No appointment is needed and PCR tests will be done with results available in two to five days.

