Wausau School District considers updates to athletic facilities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Though it is still a long way from reality, the Wausau School District is discussing new athletic facility updates.

Superintendent Keith Hilts mentioned issues with their current fields and cited no lights or turf as examples. He said the current training facilities and seating are also inadequate. He and the board have been discussing the logistics but the idea is still in the very early stages.

"Our athletic program in general hasn't gotten a lot of attention in the last number of years, they're really high quality programs but the facilities are behind," Hilts said.

He also said the facility could serve more purposes than just the athletic teams. They could help with schooling and provide more opportunities to keep events happening despite inclement weather.