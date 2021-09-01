Vehicle thefts are on the rise, how to make sure your car doesn’t get stolen

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Car thefts are on the rise and area authorities have tips to make sure you don't become a victim.

Officials say over 880,000 vehicles were stolen during the pandemic.

The leading cause, they believe, are drivers leaving their cars unlocked and in some cases the keys left inside.

Wausau officers say if you catch someone in the act don't try to stop them and instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

"We don't want them to put themselves in harms way in that aspect, call us right away. Keep an eye on the person, see what they're doing from a distance though. Don't intervene at all just update us with the information so that we can try and make contact with them," said Mallori Buchkoski, Patrol Officer, Wausau PD.

The best way to keep your vehicle safe is keeping it locked and in a garage if possible.