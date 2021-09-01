South Dakota governor sends AG crash investigation to House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has renewed her efforts to force the state’s attorney general from office after he hit and killed a pedestrian last year. She delivered to the House speaker an external hard drive containing the crash investigation file. The House had indicated earlier this year that it might resume talks of impeachment after the trial against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg concluded. The Republican attorney general pleaded no contest to a pair of traffic misdemeanors for a crash last year that killed Joseph Boever, who walking on a rural highway last Sept. 12.