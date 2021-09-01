Saints opener vs. Packers moved to Jacksonville after Ida

The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. Instead of playing in the Superdome for the Sept. 12 opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will host the game at the home of the Jaguars. The Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from the powerful Category 4 hurricane. But there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.