Rhinelander after-school program facing staffing shortage

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The first day of school is here and Central Elementary in Rhinelander is set to host a new Boys & Girls Club program.

However, it's not quite ready to go, with the main reason being staffing.

"I don't know that we have difficulty finding employees, we're just new to the community," Abbey Smith, Boys & Girls Club of the Northwoods' Executive Director said.

Smith said though they are facing some issues, families have been understanding.

"I haven't had too many conversations with frustrated families. I think they all understand this is a program needed and they're really excited to support whenever it opens," Smith added.

They've been working on this program by partnering with a location in Antigo. They need at least four more people to fill positions before opening can happen.

Right now, they're aiming for an October 4 start.

"It's less of a difficulty, I don't find it difficult, it's just a new challenge and a new opportunity for the area," Smith said.

News 9 spoke with a few other childcare businesses in Rhinelander, and while none wanted to go on camera, one did confirm they are dealing with staffing issues.

Smith says some positions have been filled, it's just a matter of getting everything in place.

"We're looking to continue to grow so that we can be fully staffed and strong when we open," she said.

She said the delayed start at the beginning of school could end up working out in their favor.

"I think it gives more people an opportunity to really see what we're doing, meet us, and feel comfortable about saying 'I want to come work for you,'" Smith said.

There will be an open house for the program later this month for any interested parents. The date is still to be determined.