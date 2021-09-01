R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her

NEW YORK (AP) — One of R. Kelly’s accusers has told a jury that he kept a gun by his side while he berated her before forcing her to give him oral sex in a Los Angeles music studio. The testimony came Wednesday at the R&B singer’s sex-trafficking trail in New York City. The witness said the intimidation tactics were all part of an abusive relationship that began when she was 19. Kelly has denied any wrongdoing. Jurors so far have heard from a steady stream of accusers claiming Kelly began sexually degrading them when they were still in their teens.