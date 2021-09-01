QAnon event in Las Vegas loses Caesars Entertainment site

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino giant Caesars Entertainment says a conference scheduled next month in Las Vegas by a group espousing the fringe QAnon conspiracy theory won’t be held at any Caesars property. It wasn’t immediately clear if the “Patriot Double Down” event organized by Patriot Voice would be moved, postponed or canceled. Event officials didn’t immediately respond to telephone and email messages. A Caesars Entertainment executive confirmed a Las Vegas Review-Journal report that the Oct. 23-25 event billed as a “Great Awakening Weekend” won’t be held at the new Caesars Forum convention space near the Las Vegas Strip. Headliners include former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn and 8kun website owner Jim Watkins.