Pest experts weigh-in on wasp increase

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Odds are you've seen more wasps and hornets flying around downtown Wausau.

That's because this time of year is when wasps are hatching, and looking to feed their growing nests.

Experts also say that at this time there could be as many as a quarter of a million wasps flying around the greater Wausau area.

Exterminators tell us tall buildings that get lots of sunlight are some of the top spots for wasps.

"The 400 block in particular when there are events going on there, there's a lot of people drinking soda, there's a lot of candy and food and refuge placed in the trash receptacles. These attract a lot of wasps and hornets this time of year frequently," said Bill Onheiber, Owner of Bug Control Specialists.

The best way to protect yourself from stings, wear long clothing that covers the majority of your skin