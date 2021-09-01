BACK TO SCHOOL: Parents choose variety of learning options this school year

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- So far this year, back to school is back to normal. However, after the pandemic, some parents are branching out and looking to bring the classroom home.

"We have had a huge spike in our membership. Last year I think we probably had twenty or thirty more families than we did in previous years," said Amy Lanser, Wausau Area Home Educators Administrative Director.

When the pandemic hit, schools and families learned to adapt to new ways of learning. Many schools made learning completely online last year but are seeing excitement from students to return to the in-person learning this year.

"Like everything else it's an ever changing environment, but preliminarily it looks like a good share of our kids are opting to come back in the building this school year," said Justin Szews, Three Lakes Junior High and High School Principal.

This fall, parents are choosing varied routes for their students with some opting for traditional learning and others choosing to homeschool. In the Three Lakes District, Szews said they have 529 students enrolled in the district for Pre-K through 12th grade. Eighteen students opted for options other than in-person learning this year, leaving 97 percent of students signed up for in person learning.

"Maybe a few more than normal but not a huge amount take that option, but certainly for some parents it's the best choice," Szews said of homeschooling.

Some homeschool groups, however, say they are seeing more interest in recent months.

"We are a group just for traditional homeschoolers so a lot of people who had done the virtual school for that short couple of months really found that a disaster and so took on traditional homeschooling," Lanser said.

While most students are returning to in-class instruction, some families say they are finding homeschooling a good fit.

"We had quite a few families who I think had wanted to homeschool or had thought about it in the past and just thought they couldn't do it and when COVID presented itself it was kind of a great time to try it and they are sticking with it and really enjoyed it," Lanser said.

Both education officials said they are looking forward to the school year and helping their kids learn, in whatever format they choose. They also said there's no one size fits all approach and recommend you do what you feel is best for your family's learning and health.