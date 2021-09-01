Packers initial roster is set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- The initial roster for the Green Bay Packers has been set.

The Packers are keeping two quarterbacks on their roster in Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

The team has four tight ends on its roster with Jace Sternberger placed on the reserve/suspended list.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has been placed on the Physically unable to Perform(PUP) will miss the at least the first six weeks of the season as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in December.

Punter J.K. Scott was released after it was reported the Packers traded a sixth round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for punter Corey Bojorquez and a seventh round pick.

Other notable players that were released by the team include wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, running back Dexter Williams, and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen.