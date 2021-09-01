Packers and Saints to play week one game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (WKOW) -- After Hurricane Ida swept through New Orleans, leaving much of the city without power, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be taking their week one matchup east.

According to a report from Jeff Duncan and Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 3:25 p.m. on September 12. Jacksonville is the nearest NFL venue to New Orleans that is not already hosting another event.

BREAKING | The Saints will play the Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, multiple sources told the Times-Picayune's @JeffDuncan_.



This story is developing.https://t.co/Lhff2Cgix1 — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) September 1, 2021

The news was confirmed on Twitter by the Saints.

Week 1 Update: The NFL announced that the #Saints regular season opener against the @Packers will now be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 12 (3:25 pm CT) ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/FXXl6mh5wC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 1, 2021

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Houston's NRG Stadium are both hosting home games that week, and the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium is hosting a concert.