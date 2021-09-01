Our August Was Not Typical

August of 2021 was not a typical one. The summer of 2021 was not typical either. Our average high was 71.7°. That was the 6th warmest August of all-time. A usual August is 67.3. Our highest was 89 on the 20th 89. Our coolest low was 52 on the 14th. Our average high was 82.2. The 10th warmest of all-time. Our overnight lows average 61.3. 56.9 degrees is the average August overnight low. As far as your electric bill...the HDD (Heating Degree Days) were -40 from normal (less). On the other hand, the CDD (cooling degree days) were 102 greater than normal. I know I ran my air conditioner more.

On top of being a warm August, we were very wet. Wausau received 9.6” of rain. The second most of all-time. The wettest August in 25 years. August of 1995 saw just shy of 14” of rain. Ten days in that August saw about an inch of rain or more. 2.64” was the wettest day for Wausau (11th), and a record for that day. We four days of 1” of rain or more. Ten days saw measurable rain.