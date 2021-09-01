Officials warn of unemployment insurance phishing scam
MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites should treat any text messages about unemployment insurance with caution, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) warns.
In a press release, DATCP said it has gotten reports of a phishing text that impersonates the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), or a similar agency. The texts allegedly claim there is a problem with an account and that benefits will discontinue if a link in the text isn’t clicked to reset the account ID and password.
In reality, phishers are trying to get personal information in order to steal identities or money. DATCP recommends deleting the texts and not clicking the links.
There are several ways to tell if communication is from DWD:
- Official text messages from DWD link to my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov
- DWD does not send text messages to claimants to notify them that their profile or claim
will be deactivated.
- DWD does not send group text messages.
- Any official text messages from DWD notify the claimant to log on to their Claimant
Portal at my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov to view any messages securely.
- Do NOT click on links, enter your user information or provide any information to
suspicious websites or spoofed messages